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2027 SMX NEXT & WMX SCHEDULES
By Justin Lee,5 days ago
The SMX Next program is expanding for 2027, giving the next generation of professional racers even more opportunities to compete on some of the biggest stages in the sport. The newly announced SMX Next World All-Star Championship will bring together the Supercross and Pro Motocross portions of the program, featuring five rounds of each discipline throughout the regular season. A field of 25 top amateur riders will compete at each event, earning points toward qualification for the postseason. The championship will then bring the top qualifiers together for two World All-Star events during the SMX Playoffs in September. With a more structured path from amateur racing to the professional ranks, the expanded program looks to further develop the sport’s upcoming talent.