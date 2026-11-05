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Zipline Raises $1.5 Billion at a $21.5 Billion Valuation as Walmart Expands Its Drone Delivery Bet
By Standards,4 days ago
Drone delivery company Zipline has raised $1.5 billion in new funding at a $21.5 billion post-money valuation, the company announced Thursday, alongside a new multi-year agreement with Walmart that will bring its delivery service to 300 additional U.S. store locations. Key takeaways. Zipline raised $1.5 billion in a round led...