Latest Headlines:

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By Lee Zion,3 days ago
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 16, 2026, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 405 4th Street, Jackson, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, March 5, 2026, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Ann Marie Henning, whose address is 86689 580th Ave., Jackson, Minnesota, 56143 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.