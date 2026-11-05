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CM Punk Addresses John Cena Classic And Worlds Collide, Confirms Plans To Work Both Events
By Sujal,5 days ago
As previously reported, WWE and The Walt Disney Company have announced an expanded partnership that will feature the John Cena Classic and an Avengers: Doomsday-themed WWE Worlds Collide Event. These events are scheduled to take place on Monday, December 14, and Tuesday, December 15, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.