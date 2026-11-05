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Ducati unveils the 2027 Panigale V2 SP
By Rennie Scaysbrook,4 days ago
Ducati is expanding its middleweight sportbike range with the introduction of the 2027 Panigale V2 SP, a limited-edition model developed with a stronger focus on track performance and competition. Unveiled at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, the new SP is based on the Panigale V2 S and incorporates a series of chassis, suspension and drivetrain upgrades intended to bring it closer to Ducati’s racing machinery.