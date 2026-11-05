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Fantasy football rankings Week 9: Dave Richard's tough start/sit calls clear up your toughest flex decisions
By Dave Richard,6 days ago
It's Week 9 of the NFL season, and for your Fantasy football squads, this is a pivotal week. With more teams on bye and major injuries to starting quarterbacks around the NFL, the fringe plays are now more mainstream and for good reason. Your stat/sit decisons have just gotten a lot more difficult and the matchups play an even more important role now than ever.