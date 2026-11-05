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Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa to hold first press conference since winning midterm election
4 days ago
Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa held her first media briefing since winning the midterm election on Thursday,. Hinojosa, who will become the state's first Latina governor after defeating incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, spoke to reporters in the lobby at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at her alma mater, The University of Texas at Austin.