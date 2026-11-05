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Cindy Hyde-Smith blocked Scott Colom from becoming a judge for being pro-trans. Now, he might take her Senate seat
By Mathew Rodriguez,3 days ago
This story originally appeared on Them. See, when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite. Though the Mississippi U.S. Senate race has not yet been called, Democrat Scott Colom is currently leading by just over 1,000 votes in the traditionally red state, which hasn’t had a Democrat as a senator since 1989. And, in an especially ironic twist, this matchup likely only took place because incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith once sidelined Colom for supporting trans rights.