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William & Mary Advances to Semifinals in 2026 CAA Women’s Soccer Championship
By Dylan Smith,5 days ago
Freshman forward Ava Magnuson notched the game-winning goal in the 59th minute as No. 3 seed William & Mary (5-7-5) secured a 1-0 victory over second-seeded Elon (9-4-5). W&M goalkeeper Gwen Doughtry matched a season-high eight saves. The Tribe also edged the Phoenix in corner kicks, 3-2. Elon registered three shots in the first 13 minutes of the contest, including a chip attempt fromJordan Green just wide of right post at 12:41. William & Mary goalkeeper Gwen Doughty started to see shot after shot be put on frame shortly after, turning away six attempts over the final 30 minutes of the first half to keep the game scoreless at the intermission.