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Kid Cudi Sends Love To Kanye West Following Yeezy Fashion Show After Feuding For Years
By TMZ Staff,4 days ago
Kid Cudi has come a long way from his public fallout with Kanye West ... he couldn't stop praising the rapper after his Yeezy Season 01 runway show. We got Kid Cudi after Wednesday night's event in Los Angeles ... and with a cigarette dangling from his mouth and fans swarming him for photos and autographs, he made time to sing Ye's praises.