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Priyanka Mattoo’s “How to Be Less Useful” Celebrates the Art of Doing Less
By Natalia Kavale,5 days ago
How to Be Less Useful: The Joy of Inefficiency by Priyanka Mattoo. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by life’s expectations and wish to find more joy in life, How to Be Less Useful should be on your bookshelf. Author of Bird Milk & Mosquito Bones, Priyanka Mattoo, delivers a humorous, nonfiction self-help/memoir about reducing the need to be more efficient and useful all the time.