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Nithya Raman Wins Los Angeles Mayoral Election Over Karen Bass
By TMZ Staff,5 days ago
Los Angeles has a new mayor ... Nithya Raman has defeated Karen Bass, pulling off a major political upset and sending the incumbent packing after just one term. The L.A. City Councilwoman came out on top in Tuesday's election ... after a heated race dominated by homelessness, public safety and backlash over the city's handling of the devastating Palisades Fire.