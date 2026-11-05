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Donna Kelce Unloads Remodeled Florida Condo For Sweet Profit, Moves Into Bigger Pad
By TMZ Staff,6 days ago
Donna Kelce’s remodel of her Florida pad paid off, with Taylor Swift’s mother-in-law making a nice profit after selling the home ... TMZ has learned. According to official records obtained by TMZ, Donna sold her 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,434-square-foot home for $485K. She purchased the home for $355K in May 2019, meaning she made over $100K on the sale.