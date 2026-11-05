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Audit Finds 3,490 Elevators Without Valid Inspection Certificates, Some Unchecked For 23 Years
By JB - Senior News Producer,5 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thousands of elevators across Maryland were operating without valid inspection certificates, including some that had gone more than two decades without an inspection, according to a state audit released October 30, 2026. The Maryland General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Audits identified significant weaknesses in the Maryland...
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