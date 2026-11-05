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Kansas in the bottom half of financially stable states, as report calls for more transparency for taxpayers nationwide
By Editorial,3 days ago
The annual report on the financial well-being of the states by Truth in Accounting (TIA) finds Kansas at #28 nationally, but faults all states for their lack of transparency in considering their indebtedness, including unfunded retirement obligations, in their financial reports to their taxpayers. From their Executive Summary of this...
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