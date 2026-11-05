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Why Is Accessible Design So Important?
5 days ago
Accessible design is a concept picking up traction around the country. But it’s also something we’ve considered for years here at Kennedy Krieger—how do we make our spaces, both community and personal, to be functional for all? What resources are available for families who want to make their homes or even their communities more accessible? Join Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute, and guests, Dr. Rebecca Seltzer of The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Chris Mason-Hale, a community advocate with the Maryland Center for Developmental Disabilities at Kennedy Krieger, as they discuss accessible design in everyday living.