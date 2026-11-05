undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stonehill Visits No. 13 Notre Dame For Home Opener
5 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame women's basketball (1-0) will begin its 2026-27 home slate on Friday, as the No. 13 Irish host Stonehill (0-1) at Purcell Pavilion. The Irish are coming off of a 99-75 win over Villanova in Rome on Sunday. In the first-of-its-kind opener, Notre Dame was led by All-American Hannah Hidalgo, who posted 32 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals.