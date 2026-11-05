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Republicans sweep State Board of Education races; nonpartisans win 2 NU Regents seats
By Zach Wendling, Nebraska Examiner,5 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - Nebraskans chose five new faces for the State Board of Education and University of Nebraska Board of Regents in seven races across the state Tuesday. Conservatives are on the verge of flipping a key seat and shifting the ideologically 4-4 State Board of Education red....