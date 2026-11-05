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Touchscreen Editing Support Comes to DaVinci Resolve Along With Other Updates
By Jourdan Aldredge,5 days ago
Move over AI, the future of video editing is touchscreen! (That’s a sentence we never thought we’d ever write, but here we are.) In anticipation of the new Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR and its touchscreen capabilities, Blackmagic Design has rolled out a new update for DaVinci Resolve (version 21.2) that adds support for this touchscreen editing workflow.