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Harmeet Dhillon Resigns as Head of DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, More Departures Expected to Follow
By Olivia Rondeau,6 days ago
Harmeet Dhillon, the leader of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, resigned from her role on Thursday following the midterm showdown that gave Democrats both chambers of Congress. The move was first reported by Bloomberg Law, the outlet citing four sources “familiar” with the matter. According to those individuals,...