undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
With over 1.2 million dazzling lights, the largest residential Christmas light display in Georgia is tucked away in a neighborhood just 30 minutes from Atlanta—famously featured on ABC’s ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’
By Susan Swavely,5 days ago
Step into a massive wonderland of lights, just outside of the ATL this winter at Lights of Joy! This sprawling Christmas light display has more than 1.2 million dazzling lights… and you don’t want to miss it. Keep scrolling for all the details on this must-see experience!. What...
21