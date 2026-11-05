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With over 1.2 million dazzling lights, the largest residential Christmas light display in Georgia is tucked away in a neighborhood just 30 minutes from Atlanta—famously featured on ABC’s ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’

By Susan Swavely,

5 days ago
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