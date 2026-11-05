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Broncos replacing playing surface at Empower Field for fifth straight year
5 days ago
The Broncos are being “proactive” about the quality of the playing surface at Empower Field at Mile High, as the “entire field is being ripped up and replaced” for the fifth straight year, according to Mike Florio of PRO FOOTBALL TALK. Despite the “absence of any complaints about the quality of the grass there,” the Broncos are “spending the money to ensure that the players will be performing on the highest-quality surface.” At a “time when the debate regarding real grass vs. fake grass continues,” this “statement made by the Broncos makes their ownership look good.” Beyond “caring about player safety,” having the best playing surface “provides the best protection of the investment the owners have made in their rosters.” And that “would be a sensible position for any owner” (PRO FOOTBALL TALK, 11/5).