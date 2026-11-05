undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ocient Raises $100M Series C Funding to Advance AI Solutions for Petabyte-Scale Environments
6 days ago
Co-led by BOKA Capital and OCA Ventures, the round brings Ocient’s total funding to $260M and expands delivery of OcientAIQ Solutions. CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2026 — Ocient today announced the close of its $100 million Series C funding round, co-led by BOKA Capital and OCA Ventures with participation from all existing investors, bringing its total capital raised to $260 million. Significant investors in prior rounds who participated in this raise include Greycroft, In-Q-Tel, Blue Bear Capital, Buoyant Ventures, PSP Growth, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, and Eron Wolf, in addition to exciting new investor Dallas Venture Capital. The funding will accelerate delivery of OcientAIQ Solutions for organizations deploying agentic AI analytics against dynamic, petabyte-scale data.