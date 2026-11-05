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Registration open for Route 13: A girls’ Showcase Workshop for mental & physical preparation on Dec. 27
By Chris Goldberg,5 days ago
Registration is open for the Route 13 girls’ Showcase Workshop for mental & physical preparation on Dec. 27 in Collegeville. This clinic (class of 2029-31) will focus on recruiting guidance, mental performance, and the skills needed to stand out as both a player and a person. Athletes will learn how to use positive self-talk, build confidence, advocate for themselves, and approach the recruiting process with purpose and preparation.