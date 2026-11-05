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Bally’s funding uncertainty clouds A’s ballpark plaza plan
4 days ago
Bally’s Corp. is “still trying to secure the needed funding to build a multilevel podium topped by a plaza” at the A’s $2.1B ballpark, according to Mick Akers of the LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL. Bally’s is “still facing funding uncertainty” when it comes to the podium. The structure would “feature a three-level parking garage located underneath a plaza that is planned to feature retail, entertainment and dining spaces.” It is expected to cost north of $200M to build. GLPI President & COO Brandon Moore said that GLPI has “offered to fund the podium and the shared access way between the ballpark and the Bally’s project,” but that is “conditioned on the A’s and Bally’s figuring out a few outstanding business items.” Moore mentioned that the estimated cost that GLPI would fund for the podium and other project element is between $200M and $250M. He added that they “agreed to provide funding for other key elements of the site for Bally’s, while they work with the A’s to figure out the business decisions the two sides are working on.” Due to the “financial uncertainty surrounding Bally’s,” the A’s are “considering an interim plan for a plaza area that would serve as a temporary gathering place and entrance” to the club’s ballpark. If the A’s have to go with a temporary plaza, they “will need to know it needs to go forward in December.” A’s Senior Advisor Sandy Dean said that the interim plaza would “need to be permitted by June to allow it to be built on time for Opening Day in April 2028” (LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL, 11/4).
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