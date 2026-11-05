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Is ‘Wild Horse Nine’ a True Story? The Real 1973 Chile Coup Behind McDonagh’s CIA Comedy
By Emma Loggins,4 days ago
No. Wild Horse Nine is not a true story. Chris, Lee and MJ, the three CIA men at its center, are inventions, and Wikipedia’s entry on the film describes it as a fictional dark comedy set against a real historical backdrop. IBTimes UK calls it a fictionalised depiction of American covert intervention. What Martin McDonagh did not invent is the backdrop itself, the weeks before September 11, 1973, when Chile’s military overthrew President Salvador Allende.