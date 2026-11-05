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Trio of Area Games of the Week Friday Night
By Braydon Braun,5 days ago
A trio of high-stakes area high school football playoff matchups headline Friday’s local schedule across the KVOE Network of Stations. In Class 1A, Olpe hosts Wabaunsee on Mix 104.9 FM. The Eagles kicked off their postseason run by dispatching Northeast-Arma 49-13, while the Chargers pulled off a 26-19 first-round upset over Valley Heights to set up Friday’s clash. The contest serves as a rematch of Week 2, which Olpe won 35-14, but Eagles head coach Chris Schmidt expects a different challenge this time around.