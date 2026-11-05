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Plano arena setback reopens door for Stars return to Dallas
4 days ago
Plano voters’ rejection of the city’s financing plan for the Stars’ new arena and entertainment district “could give the city of Dallas one more chance to lure the NHL franchise back downtown,” according to Mike Albanese of the DALLAS BUSINESS JOURNAL. Dallas City Council Member Chad West said, “Negotiations with the Stars aren’t finished.” West added that “‘Plano’s loss is Dallas’ opportunity’ to continue working with the NHL franchise to keep them in the downtown core ‘for decades into the future.’” Stars CEO Brad Alberts has said several times that the team was “engaged and intended ‘to get married’ to Plano with the arena and entertainment district.” Alberts also “called the Shops at Willow Bend site the best location for an arena in the Metroplex.” This comes after nearly 54% of Plano voters rejected Proposition A, which would have created new taxes to pay for $700M in bonds for the proposed $3B sports and entertainment district at the northwest corner of West Park Boulevard and the Dallas North Tollway, anchored by a Stars arena (DALLAS BUSINESS JOURNAL, 11/4).