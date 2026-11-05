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Kiosk4all Conversational AI Kiosk: Voice AI and Accessibility Software
By Craig Allen Keefner,3 days ago
Last Updated on November 5, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner. The platform combines customer interaction and business configuration, with support for touch, voice and assistive technologies—including the Connect Bar by URway Holdings and Conversational AI. By Craig Allen Keefner | Kiosk Industry. Code Factory is bringing conversational AI, touch...