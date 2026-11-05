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Glazer: Manchester United commercial power not dependent on team success
6 days ago
Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer told a group of financiers that teams like his Premier League club are “not dependent on success on the pitch for commercial power,” according to Laurie Whitwell of THE ATHLETIC. Sources said that Glazer, making a rare speaking appearance at Deutsche Bank’s inaugural Sports Investment Conference in London, argued that his club’s value is “incubated from the effects of sporting variance” like the Yankees and Cowboys, which still “stand out as major global brands.” People familiar with Glazer said that it is “notable he chose to speak” at the event, which, per the company’s website, “brought together ‘more than 350 investors, owners, operators, advisors and policymakers… to discuss ownership trends, valuations, capital flows and the factors shaping the future of sports investing.’" Sources said that his presence “suggests he is keeping an open mind on investment opportunities, and his remarks about United are to show the club in the best possible light in that regard.” United being robust at generating commercial revenue, whatever football results, would “make it a more appealing investment prospect” (THE ATHLETIC, 11/5).