undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Energy Storage Stock Climbs as U.S. Partner Doubles Order
By AllPennyStocks.com,5 days ago
For industrial operators, backup power is becoming more than a safeguard against outages. Battery storage can also cut electricity costs during periods of peak demand, while increasingly connected equipment creates new requirements for securing power controls and communications. Those needs are opening opportunities for suppliers that serve critical infrastructure. Shares...