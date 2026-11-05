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Hundreds of thousands of uncounted ballots provide clues in close Arizona election races
By KJZZ,5 days ago
MARK BRODIE: There are still hundreds of thousands of votes left to count across Arizona. Maricopa County estimates it still has about 207,000 ballots that are uncounted. At the same time, there are a number of races that are still too close to call, including several in state legislative races and a few congressional ones as well.