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Japan FA president to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency
5 days ago
Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima has “announced his intention to stand against” FIFA President Gianni Infantino in March’s presidential election, according to Hughes and Ames of the London GUARDIAN. Tashima is the second challenger to declare ahead of the Nov. 18 deadline after former Tottenham D Ramon Vega, although it remains “unclear whether Vega has the backing of five of Fifa’s 211 member associations, which is required to take a place on the ballot.” Tashima will have “no problem in securing the nominations and is understood to have acted with the blessing” of UEFA, which has led the opposition to Infantino. Tashima has “many allies in Europe and had talks” with UEFA officials at last month’s Asian Football Confederation in Tokyo. Tashima could “split the AFC vote and is certain to pick up votes from Europe and Concacaf, although other candidates could emerge.” UEFA has spent “months attempting to find a candidate to stand against Infantino,” but might have “concluded that a non-European challenger will fare better owing to widespread resentment about its perceived dominance of the sport” (London GUARDIAN, 11/5).