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Boston Fire Investigation: Lithium-Ion Batteries Caused Fire That Killed Firefighter Robert ‘Bobby’ Kilduff
By Tribune News Content,5 days ago
Lithium-ion batteries stored in a third-floor enclosed porch in Dorchester sparked the blaze that killed firefighter Robert “Bobby” Kilduff Jr. in May. Boston Fire officials said an investigation released Wednesday points to a “thermal runaway” ignited by those batteries. “Bobby Kilduff gave his life in the...