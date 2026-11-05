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Five Things presented by Compass Minerals: Sporting closes out season in San Diego | Nov. 7, 2026
By Patrik Bergabo,4 days ago
Sporting Kansas City concludes the 2026 MLS season this weekend when the team visits San Diego FC on Decision Day this Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be available to stream on Apple TV, while the game will also be broadcast locally on the radio via Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM.