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Bull Bitcoin Becomes First Exchange to Add Payjoin Privacy Deposits, Withdrawals, and Payjoin-by-Default Trading
By Juan Galt,5 days ago
Bull Bitcoin announced deep Payjoin integration with its exchange, claiming to be the first Bitcoin exchange in the world to offer Payjoin as a deposit and withdrawal option. The update unlocks two new concepts: “Payjoin-by-default and Payjoin trading,” according to he press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. Founded...