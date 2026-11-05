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Boulder (CO) Voters Back Collective Bargaining Rights for Firefighters
By Tribune News Content,5 days ago
Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo. In Tuesday’s election, Boulder voters favored experienced candidates, reelecting Aaron Brockett in the city’s second mayoral election using ranked-choice voting. But despite Brockett’s support for a $400 million infrastructure bond, residents struck the measure down. Here are three takeaways from the 2026 election...
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