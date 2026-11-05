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NDA-bound Google researchers want freedom to publicly discuss AI risks
By Matt Schimkowitz,5 days ago
Formerly known as the “Don’t Be Evil” company and the maker of a functional search engine, Google isn’t what it used to be. After years of degrading its search product with ads, Google weighed down its product suite with bloated AI models. Google Docs users who can’t figure out how to turn off that insipid chatbot aren’t the only ones annoyed with Google, though. Big G’s AI researchers have something to say about the risks and dangers of the unprofitable technology the world’s tech overlords are manufacturing consent around. Unfortunately, their contracts contain a non-disparagement agreement that, according to The Washington Post, applies even after they leave the company.