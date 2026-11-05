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Virginia DMV Launches Community-Developed Seat Belt Campaign in Danville, Pittsylvania and Franklin Counties
6 days ago
The stories and messages of residents in southwest Virginia are driving a new seat belt safety campaign from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Highway Safety Office and its community partners in Danville, Pittsylvania and Franklin Counties. The campaign puts real people behind the message to buckle up. Through...