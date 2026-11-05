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Nikita Kucherov’s Agent Speaks, and Several Teams Looking for Offense
By Mark Easson,4 days ago
Nikita Kucherov’s agent, Dan Milstein, comments on his future. Daily Faceoff: Dan Milstein, comments on Nikita Kucherov‘s future. “Very unfortunate. In a million years, I didn’t think that an MVP and one of the best, or perhaps the best player in the world is not going to be re-signing with, with the team that drafted him and where he spent his entire career.