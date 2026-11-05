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Democratic socialist Nithya Raman will defeat Karen Bass in LA mayor’s race, CNN projects
By CNN Newsource,5 days ago
(CNN) — Democratic socialist Nithya Raman will defeat incumbent Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayor’s race, CNN’s Decision Desk projects. Raman, a city councilmember, overtook Republican Spencer Pratt in June’s nonpartisan primary to set up what was arguably a tougher race for Bass, a Democratic former congresswoman. With Raman’s victory, the nation’s two largest cities — New York and Los Angeles — will be led by democratic socialists next year.