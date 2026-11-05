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A new book looks at women's role in The March on Washington. Plus, a tribute to Sugar Hill Records
By Leoneda Inge,5 days ago
Historian Marcia Chatelain explores 'How Bright the Path Grows'. A new book explores the pivotal roles of women organizers in The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. Marcia Chatelain, Presidential Penn Compact Professor of Africana Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, 2021 Pulitzer Prize of History winner...
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