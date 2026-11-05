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Three takeaways from coordinators on Thursday, including Brady Christensen's return and changes on defense
By Kassidy HillDarin Gantt,5 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A new voice can provide a fresh perspective, even if it's a familiar one. The Panthers already saw this payoff once this season in the offensive line room, when Taylor Moton returned from a stint on injured reserve, however brief. "(It) just heightens the communication piece when...