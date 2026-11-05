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FEATURED PET: Sasha
5 days ago
Sasha is 7 years old, weighs 13 pounds and is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. Sasha loves being the center of attention whenever she’s in the mood for affection or treats. Then after lots of pets and head scratches, she’s content to wander off in search of the perfect perch for a cozy nap. She would thrive in a home with older children who can respect her boundaries while still giving her plenty of love and attention whenever she asks.