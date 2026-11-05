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MIKE AT THE MOVIES: “Wildwood” a Wild Ride
By Door County Pulse,5 days ago
One of my granddaughters’ favorite movies in my rather vast DVD collection – which includes just about every Disney and Pixar flick on the market – is an odd little fantasy horror film from 2009 called Coraline. Based on a novella by young adult fiction guru Neil Gaiman, the film used stop-motion animation to tell its story of a young girl living in a creepy old house who yearns to be part of a different family than the one she’s stuck with – until, that is, she gets her wish.