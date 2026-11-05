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Empire Postseason Ticket Information
By Via SUNY Geneseo,,6 days ago
GENESEO, N.Y. - SUNY Geneseo is set to host Empire 8 Championship Games for field hockey and men's soccer, and quarterfinals for women's volleyball on Saturday, Nov. 7. Game information and ticket prices for all three games, as well as links to follow along from home can be found below! EMPIRE 8 PLAYOFF TICKET PRICING AT COLLEGE STADIUM: As per the Empire 8 policy, admission will be charged for the 2026 Empire 8 men's soccer and field hockey tournaments. $10: Adults FREE: SUNY Geneseo Students With ID $5: Seniors $2: Non-SUNY Geneseo Students FREE: Children under 12 PURCHASE YOUR TICKET...