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Royals Go 9-0 as Golf, Swim Teams Advance to Regionals
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
Immaculata-La Salle’s fall teams are closing out their seasons with standout performances and postseason opportunities. The football team finished the regular season undefeated, the girls’ golf team qualified for regionals for the first time in school history, and swimmers Emma Larralde and the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team advanced to regional competition.