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Silver Creek Man Charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
6 days ago
A Silver Creek man is accused of entering someone's motor vehicle and driving it without their permission. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate the incident at an address in the village shortly before 2:15 AM Sunday. After an investigation, 35-year-old Matthew Frommer was taken into custody Thursday and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He will appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date on charges of 3rd-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 2nd-degree aggravated harassment, and 4th-degree grand larceny.