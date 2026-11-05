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Indiana’s Efforts To Lure The Chicago Bears Just Took A Significant Blow
By Erik Lambert,5 days ago
Illinois is preparing what appears to be its strongest attempt to date to strike a deal with the Chicago Bears on legislation that would allow them to remain in the state. All signs have indicated positive momentum. The fall veto session in Springfield is about to begin. Everybody is waiting to see what happens. That includes Indiana. Illinois’ eternal neighbor to the southeast has been working for years to pry the Bears away from them. They appear to be incredibly close, but haven’t gotten the team to fully commit yet.
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