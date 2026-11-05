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A Winchester is arrested and faces several charges including impersonation of a police officer
6 days ago
The Winchester Police Department report by email the arrest of a Winchester man on several charges including impersonation of a police officer. On October 29 at approximately 10:20 a.m. Winchester Police began an investigation regarding a shoplifting incident. Officers discovered the suspected shoplifter was being held by Gerrod Christopher Wright...
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